Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,907 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Total System Services worth $19,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,525.69, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $80.23.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $852.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.30 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 8.73%. Total System Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 23.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.84.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 23,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,747,228.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

