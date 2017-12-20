Torex Gold Resources (TXG) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 109.56% from the stock’s current price.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Clarus Securities cut Torex Gold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.25.

Torex Gold Resources (TXG) opened at C$11.93 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$33.85.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is a Canada-based resource company. The Company operates through the segment of mineral exploration and mine development and operation in Mexico. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and operation of the Morelos Gold Property. The Morelos Gold Property is located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico, approximately 180 kilometers to the southwest of Mexico City and 50 kilometers southwest of Iguala.

