TheStreet Upgrades Rice Midstream Partners (RMP) to B

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rice Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Rice Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE RMP) opened at $20.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,521.00, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Rice Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Rice Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $81.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Rice Midstream Partners will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rice Midstream Partners by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 25,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rice Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rice Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $9,113,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rice Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $4,232,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rice Midstream Partners by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period.

Rice Midstream Partners Company Profile

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments are gathering and compression, and water services. The gathering and compression segment provides natural gas gathering and compression services for Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) and third parties in the Appalachian Basin.

