Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $113,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $108,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.8% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.9% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.74, for a total value of $9,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,577 shares in the company, valued at $58,016,113.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $226.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) opened at $193.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77,620.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.88 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.73%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

