Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper Sells 50,000 Shares

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.74, for a total transaction of $9,587,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,016,113.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE TMO) opened at $193.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77,340.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.88 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

