The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Trading Up 11.8%

The Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)’s share price was up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 2,654,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 704,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

RUBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in The Rubicon Project by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video; utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory and real-time bidding (RTB), and across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards.

