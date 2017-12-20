The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Trading Up 11.8%

The Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)’s share price was up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 2,654,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 704,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
RUBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.
The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Rubicon Project Company Profile
The Rubicon Project, Inc offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video; utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory and real-time bidding (RTB), and across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards.
