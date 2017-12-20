The Medicines Company (MDCO) CEO Clive Meanwell Sells 136,250 Shares of Stock

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) CEO Clive Meanwell sold 136,250 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $3,711,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,007,640.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ MDCO) opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The Medicines Company has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $55.95.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.06 million. The Medicines had a negative net margin of 767.94% and a negative return on equity of 174.68%. The business’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. research analysts forecast that The Medicines Company will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in The Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 192,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 50,655 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 693,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,476,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after buying an additional 445,419 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDCO. ValuEngine raised shares of The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Medicines from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of The Medicines from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on advancing the treatment of acute and intensive care patients through the delivery of medicines to the hospital marketplace around the world. It markets Angiomax (bivalirudin), Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Minocin (minocycline) for injection and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

