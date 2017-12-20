The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Stake Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.30% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $24,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 143.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.7% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jean Claude Kihn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,894.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $719,325. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ( GT ) opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7,920.00, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 14.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GT. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

