Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Receives $19.27 Average PT from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.41.
TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE TEVA) traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 22,162,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,628,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,816.32, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $38.31.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.
