TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.21

Media headlines about TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TESSCO Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.3600463101012 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies (TESS) opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.75, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.31. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.97 million. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 3.09%. research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on TESS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers the product and value chain solutions to organizations responsible for building, operating, maintaining and reselling cellular, mobile communications, wireless-fidelity (Wi-Fi), machine-to-machine, Internet of Things and wireless backhaul systems.

