Terry L. Walker Buys 3,176 Shares of First Merchants Co. (FRME) Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Terry L. Walker bought 3,176 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $135,583.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of First Merchants Co. (FRME) opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $2,133.78, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $93.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,533,000 after buying an additional 119,583 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,993,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 997,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,042,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company has a bank charter, First Merchants Bank (the Bank), which is opened for business in Muncie, Indiana. It operates through community banking business segment. The Bank also operates Lafayette Bank and Trust, and First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (each as a division of First Merchants Bank).

