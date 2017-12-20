TerraForm Power, Inc. New (TERP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.56 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TerraForm Power, Inc. New (NASDAQ:TERP) will announce sales of $122.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TerraForm Power, Inc. New’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.59 million. TerraForm Power, Inc. New reported sales of $135.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TerraForm Power, Inc. New will report full-year sales of $122.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.53 million to $607.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $574.06 million per share, with estimates ranging from $506.90 million to $603.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TerraForm Power, Inc. New.

TerraForm Power, Inc. New (NASDAQ:TERP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $153.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.18 million. TerraForm Power, Inc. New had a negative net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TERP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TerraForm Power, Inc. New has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

In other TerraForm Power, Inc. New news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $8,093,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New by 450.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,138 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New (NASDAQ TERP) traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. 1,405,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TerraForm Power, Inc. New has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

TerraForm Power, Inc. New Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company owns clean power generation assets. This includes solar and wind assets located in the United States, Canada and other markets. Its clean power generation assets serve utility, commercial and residential customers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of renewable energy facilities located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,983.1 megawatts.

