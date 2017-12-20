Ternium SA (TX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of Ternium worth $18,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ternium SA (TX) opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6,014.22, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.09. Ternium SA has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $33.39.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. Ternium had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Ternium SA will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA is a producer of steel products. The Company produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers, steel processors or end users. The Company operates through two segments: Steel and Mining. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products and the Mining segment includes the sales of iron ore products, which are primarily inter-company.

