Tenet Healthcare (THC) Bonds Trading 1.4% Higher

An issue of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) bonds rose 1.4% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.75% coupon and is set to mature on June 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $95.38 and were trading at $94.32 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

A number of research firms have commented on THC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,306. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.23. Tenet Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 103,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,494 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 49.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

