Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of Tempur Sealy International worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,323,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,005,000 after buying an additional 373,986 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 2,932,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,548,000 after buying an additional 143,395 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,591,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,954,000 after buying an additional 26,135 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,055,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,354,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 681,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. ( TPX ) opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,480.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.03. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $70.45.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 1,042.63% and a net margin of 5.79%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP H Clifford Buster III bought 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.03 per share, for a total transaction of $996,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,964. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson bought 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,532.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,522.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/tempur-sealy-international-inc-tpx-shares-bought-by-ameriprise-financial-inc.html.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding manufacturer. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. The Company operates in two segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.