Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Holdings Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 55.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 25.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 72.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE TFX) opened at $254.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $11,360.07, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $271.23.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $534.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.94 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.44.

In related news, CEO Benson Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,779,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.18, for a total transaction of $47,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $665,076. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company operates through six segments: Vascular North America; Anesthesia North America; Surgical North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

