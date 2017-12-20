Tekcapital (TEK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Tekcapital PLC (LON:TEK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.31), with a volume of 17553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.32).

Tekcapital Company Profile

Tekcapital plc is an international provider of technology and intellectual property (IP) services. The Company operates through two segments: professional services, including the provision of reports and any services provided to locate and transfer technologies to customers, and licensing activities, including acquiring licenses for technologies and their subsequent out licensing.

