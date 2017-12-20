Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 7,166,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average daily volume of 1,421,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $1.60 to $1.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 585.6% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 362,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 309,723 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 98,673 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 213,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is an international provider of marine transportation to the oil industries. The Company’s business is to own crude oil and product tankers. The Company has two segments: conventional tanker and ship-to-ship transfer. Its conventional tanker segment consists of the operation of all of its tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

