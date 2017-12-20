Tecogen (TGEN) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

Headlines about Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tecogen earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 44.9436252832754 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Tecogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Tecogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tecogen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of Tecogen (NASDAQ TGEN) traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 72,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. equities analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, sells and maintains cogeneration products, including combined heat and power (CHP), air conditioning systems and water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supporting CHP products based on engines fueled by natural gas.

