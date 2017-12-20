TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,377 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of TD Ameritrade worth $20,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 686.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 192,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 167,816 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 33,511 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 50,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

AMTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:AMTD ) opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,469.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.57 million. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

