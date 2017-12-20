Taubman Centers (TCO) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.21

Headlines about Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Taubman Centers earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0159979989506 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

TCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Taubman Centers ( NYSE TCO ) traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.11. 1,998,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,906.86, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $76.79.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.95 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 75.87% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.10%.

In other Taubman Centers news, COO William S. Taubman sold 35,000 shares of Taubman Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $2,193,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,236.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cornelia Connelly Marakovits bought 4,000 shares of Taubman Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,980.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,318 shares of company stock worth $5,849,897 over the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/taubman-centers-tco-given-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-21.html.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership or TRG) is majority-owned partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.