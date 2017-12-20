Tate & Lyle (TATE) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 704.50 ($9.48) and last traded at GBX 703.50 ($9.47). Approximately 483,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,490,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 696.50 ($9.37).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TATE shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.44) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.77) to GBX 750 ($10.09) in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.76) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.83) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 743.36 ($10.00).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC is a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. The Company’s segments include Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients. The Speciality Food Ingredients segment’s product categories include dairy, beverage, bakery and convenience. The Bulk Ingredients segment’s product lines include bulk sweeteners for food and beverage customers, and industrial starches for paper and construction industries.

