Targa Resources (TRGP) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Targa Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.6189773904762 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Targa Resources (TRGP) traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.54. 2,284,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,967. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In related news, VP John Richard Klein sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $95,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

