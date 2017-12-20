Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $29,104.58, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 1,881 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $71,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,580 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,961 shares of company stock valued at $244,508 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3,019.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 103,292 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 40,207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 5,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

