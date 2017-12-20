Switch (SWCH) Given a $22.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price target on Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SWCH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of Switch (NYSE SWCH) opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Switch has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton purchased 300,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $5,100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc is a technology infrastructure company. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services, and content ecosystems. The Company designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers that address the growing challenges facing the data center industry.

