SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.45

Press coverage about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been trending positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SVB Financial Group earned a news impact score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 46.2088004735843 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. ValuEngine cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $217.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.21.

Shares of SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ SIVB ) traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.30. The stock had a trading volume of 459,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,134. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $159.44 and a 12-month high of $242.92. The company has a market cap of $12,460.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.50. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $452,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.86, for a total value of $761,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,918 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

