Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) CEO H Charles Maddy III Sells 1,900 Shares

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) CEO H Charles Maddy III sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $51,832.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,911.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

H Charles Maddy III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, H Charles Maddy III sold 3,800 shares of Summit Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $103,550.00.

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ SMMF) traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. 15,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,241. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $329.23, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.29 million. equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (Summit) is a financial holding company. The Company provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern region of Virginia. The Company provides these services through its community bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank (Summit Community or the Bank).

