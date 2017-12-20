Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Position in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Herndon Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 39.0% in the second quarter. Herndon Capital Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 845.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised International Business Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.24.

International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM ) opened at $153.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141,951.61, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $139.13 and a 52 week high of $182.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 68.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.13%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Position in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/sumitomo-life-insurance-co-cuts-position-in-international-business-machines-corporation-ibm.html.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.