Stratex International (STI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Stratex International plc (LON:STI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

About Stratex International

Stratex International Plc is a United Kingdom-based exploration and development company. The Company is focused on exploration and development of gold. The Company has projects in Turkey and Senegal and strategic interests in East Africa and Ghana. The Company has discovered over 2.2 million ounces of gold and 7.9 million ounces of silver.

