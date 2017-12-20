Stonegate Mortgage (SGM) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Stonegate Mortgage (NYSE: SGM) is one of 26 public companies in the “Consumer Lending” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Stonegate Mortgage to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Stonegate Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of shares of all “Consumer Lending” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of Stonegate Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Consumer Lending” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stonegate Mortgage and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stonegate Mortgage N/A N/A 6.89 Stonegate Mortgage Competitors $2.77 billion $388.84 million 90.03

Stonegate Mortgage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stonegate Mortgage. Stonegate Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stonegate Mortgage and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stonegate Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Stonegate Mortgage Competitors 172 698 1095 55 2.51

As a group, “Consumer Lending” companies have a potential upside of 27.50%. Given Stonegate Mortgage’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stonegate Mortgage has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Stonegate Mortgage has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stonegate Mortgage’s peers have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stonegate Mortgage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stonegate Mortgage -13.22% -6.70% -1.57% Stonegate Mortgage Competitors -128.57% -84.43% -0.79%

Summary

Stonegate Mortgage peers beat Stonegate Mortgage on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Stonegate Mortgage Company Profile

Stonegate Mortgage Corporation is a non-bank mortgage company. The Company is focused on originating, financing and servicing the United States residential mortgage loans. The Company’s segments include Originations, Servicing, Financing and Other. The Originations segment primarily originates and sells residential mortgage loans, which conform to the underwriting guidelines of the government sponsored enterprises and government agencies, and non-agency whole loan investors. The Servicing segment includes loan administration, collection and default activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments, responding to customer inquiries, collection of principal and interest payments, holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums, counseling delinquent mortgagors and modifying loans. The Financing segment includes warehouse-lending activities to correspondent customers by the Company’s subsidiary, NattyMac, LLC.

