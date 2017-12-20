Stock Traders Buy High Volume of 58.com Call Options (WUBA)

58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 19,104 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,872% compared to the average daily volume of 481 call options.

Shares of 58.com (WUBA) opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. 58.com has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $79.79. The firm has a market cap of $10,145.82, a PE ratio of 93.58 and a beta of 2.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, upgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 58.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,310 shares during the period. General Atlantic LLC raised its position in 58.com by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. General Atlantic LLC now owns 7,150,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in 58.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,096,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,576,000 after purchasing an additional 49,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 58.com by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,299,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,891 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in 58.com by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,704,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,300 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 58.com

58.com Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of its online classifieds and listing platforms. Its online classifieds and listings platforms enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information and conduct business in China. These platforms include 58, Ganji and Anjuke.

