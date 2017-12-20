Stock Buyback Program Initiated by Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Board of Directors

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares on Thursday, December 14th, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ REGI) opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $440.75, a P/E ratio of 378.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Renewable Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,136 shares in the company, valued at $714,475.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Stock Buyback Program Initiated by Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Board of Directors” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/stock-buyback-program-initiated-by-renewable-energy-group-regi-board-of-directors.html.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in North America. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities. It is involved in various activities related to biomass-based diesel production, from acquiring feedstock, managing construction and operating biomass-based diesel production facilities to marketing, selling and distributing biomass-based diesel and its co-products.

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.