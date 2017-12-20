Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,038 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.17% of Flotek Industries worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 110,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

FTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flotek Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. ( FTK ) opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven company. The Company develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and compounds to companies that make cleaning products, cosmetics, food and beverages, and other products that are sold in consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies (ECT), and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies (CICT).

