Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,738,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,774,000 after purchasing an additional 173,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,255,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,902,000 after purchasing an additional 247,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,180,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,560,000 after purchasing an additional 83,081 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,378,000 after purchasing an additional 512,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,311,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,711,000 after purchasing an additional 317,441 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $336.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.39.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn bought 127,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.21 per share, with a total value of $24,965,211.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) opened at $227.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13,870.00, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.55. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $187.96 and a 52 week high of $314.86.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

