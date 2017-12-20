Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,657 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) opened at $313.17 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.00 and a fifty-two week high of $499.00. The company has a market cap of $8,848.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.91). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $510.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $390.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

