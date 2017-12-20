Steven Kenneth Hudson Purchases 381,728 Shares of ECN Capital Corp (ECN) Stock

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 381,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$1,500,191.04.

Shares of ECN Capital Corp (TSE ECN) opened at C$3.82 on Wednesday. ECN Capital Corp has a 1-year low of C$2.97 and a 1-year high of C$4.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on ECN. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of ECN Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.86.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset based financing and related service programs in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail Finance, Aviation Finance, and Commercial and Vendor Finance.

