Steven Kenneth Hudson Purchases 381,728 Shares of ECN Capital Corp (ECN) Stock

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 381,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$1,500,191.04.
Shares of ECN Capital Corp (TSE ECN) opened at C$3.82 on Wednesday. ECN Capital Corp has a 1-year low of C$2.97 and a 1-year high of C$4.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -30.77%.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset based financing and related service programs in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail Finance, Aviation Finance, and Commercial and Vendor Finance.
