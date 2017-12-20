Sterling Capital Management LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Diamondrock Hospitality Company (DRH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Diamondrock Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondrock Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Diamondrock Hospitality by 2.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Diamondrock Hospitality by 15.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Diamondrock Hospitality by 6.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Diamondrock Hospitality by 5.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Diamondrock Hospitality Company (DRH) opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2,343.57, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. Diamondrock Hospitality Company has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $12.07.

Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.30 million. Diamondrock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Diamondrock Hospitality’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Diamondrock Hospitality Company will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Diamondrock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondrock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Diamondrock Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Diamondrock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of 26 hotels and resorts that contains 9,472 guest rooms located in 17 different markets in North America and the United States Virgin Islands. Its business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotel properties in the United States.

