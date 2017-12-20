Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.6% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 287.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.49.

Kraft Heinz Co ( NASDAQ:KHC ) opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $75.21 and a 1 year high of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $95,660.00 and a PE ratio of 22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/sterling-capital-management-llc-has-1-19-million-holdings-in-kraft-heinz-co-khc.html.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.