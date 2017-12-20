Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 49,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Lakeland Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $947.05, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.78. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 9.12%. equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBAI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Edward B. Deutsch sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $65,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert A. Vandenbergh sold 12,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $261,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank (Lakeland). Lakeland operates under a state bank charter and provides full banking services. Lakeland generates commercial, mortgage and consumer loans and receives deposits from customers located in Northern and Central New Jersey. Lakeland also provides non-deposit products, such as securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities.

