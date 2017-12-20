Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) COO Kenneth Hoberman Sells 11,943 Shares

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 11,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $169,351.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Hoberman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 11,983 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $169,918.94.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,463. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

STML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stemline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) COO Kenneth Hoberman Sells 11,943 Shares” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/stemline-therapeutics-inc-stml-coo-kenneth-hoberman-sells-11943-shares.html.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing oncology therapeutics. The Company is developing approximately three clinical stage product candidates, including SL-401, SL-701 and SL-801. SL-401 is a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R) (CD123), present on a range of hematologic cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.