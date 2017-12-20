Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) COO Kenneth Hoberman Sells 11,943 Shares

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 11,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $169,351.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kenneth Hoberman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 11,983 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $169,918.94.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,463. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.00.
STML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stemline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.
Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing oncology therapeutics. The Company is developing approximately three clinical stage product candidates, including SL-401, SL-701 and SL-801. SL-401 is a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R) (CD123), present on a range of hematologic cancers.
