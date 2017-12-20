Steel Dynamics (STLD) Given a $43.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) has been assigned a $43.00 price target by Cowen in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Steel Dynamics (STLD) opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,442.53, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $41.82.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 189.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 178,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 116,925 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,619,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,217,000 after purchasing an additional 539,480 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. Its segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations and Other Operations.

