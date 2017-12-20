Stearns Financial Services Group Has $564,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Stearns Financial Services Group lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. ( MRK ) opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $153,222.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 114.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

