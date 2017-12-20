StealthGas (GASS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.
Shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.85, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.78.
StealthGas Company Profile
StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users, as well as crude oil and product carriers to oil producers, refineries and commodities traders. The Company owns a fleet of LPG carriers. Its LPG carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of crude oil and natural gas.
