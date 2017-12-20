StealthGas (GASS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.85, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 539,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 80,498 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,897,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 857,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 39,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users, as well as crude oil and product carriers to oil producers, refineries and commodities traders. The Company owns a fleet of LPG carriers. Its LPG carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of crude oil and natural gas.

