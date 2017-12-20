Stada Arzneimittel (OTCMKTS:STDAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Stada Arzneimittel (STDAF) remained flat at $$100.50 on Wednesday. Stada Arzneimittel has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $6,270.00, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stada Arzneimittel’s (STDAF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/stada-arzneimittels-stdaf-sell-rating-reiterated-at-dz-bank.html.

Stada Arzneimittel Company Profile

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidine naloxone for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Pantoprazole for stomach ulcer/reflux; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Enalapril for high blood pressure indications.

