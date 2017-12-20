Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 4.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 18.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 54,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ SAVE) opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2,996.23, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $687.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In related news, VP John A. Bendoraitis sold 2,340 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $100,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

