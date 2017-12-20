Spi Energy (SPI) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spi Energy earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 44.8826676263367 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Spi Energy (NASDAQ SPI) remained flat at $$0.61 during trading on Wednesday. 260,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,714. Spi Energy has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.61.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic (PV) solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. The Company operates through solar energy products and services segment. The types of products and services in segment includes engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, sales of PV solar system, electricity revenue under power purchase agreements, trading of PV solar components, pre-development project sales and financial service revenue.

