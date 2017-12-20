Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Shares Gap Up to $19.04

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $19.04. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 2284921 shares traded.

SPPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 58.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company operates through developing and commercializing oncology and hematology drug products segment. It has a product portfolio consisting of both commercial stage and development stage products that address various cancer types. The Company has six approved oncology/hematology products that target different types of cancer, including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), advanced metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM).

