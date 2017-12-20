SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is Manchester Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 16.0% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $103,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman Financial Resources Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA SPY) opened at $267.17 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $222.73 and a 12-month high of $268.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.3513 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -328.77%.

Separately, S&P Equity Research initiated coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price objective for the company.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

