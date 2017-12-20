SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1061 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.08. 347,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,398. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $28.76.

