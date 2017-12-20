SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (CBND) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0842 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) remained flat at $$32.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $32.94.
