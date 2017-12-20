SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0842 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) remained flat at $$32.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $32.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (CBND) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/spdr-bloomberg-barclays-issuer-scored-corporate-bond-etf-cbnd-announces-0-08-monthly-dividend.html.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.